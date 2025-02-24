Trump believes Ukraine can reclaim part of its territory seized by Russia
US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine can regain at least some of its territories occupied by Russia, although "that’s not an easy thing to do".
Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February
Details: The US president said it would not be easy for Ukraine to reclaim the territories occupied by Russia.
Quote from Trump: "You’re asking whether or not they [Ukrainians – ed.] could take back the land that they lost. And I say that yes, perhaps some of it, yes. But that’s not an easy thing to do."
Details: Meanwhile, Trump stated that the issue of territorial concessions by Ukraine will be part of the negotiations.
Background:
- US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could be over "within weeks".
- Trump stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire.
