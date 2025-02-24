All Sections
Trump believes Ukraine can reclaim part of its territory seized by Russia

Oleh PavliukMonday, 24 February 2025, 22:21
Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine can regain at least some of its territories occupied by Russia, although "that’s not an easy thing to do".

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February

Details: The US president said it would not be easy for Ukraine to reclaim the territories occupied by Russia.

Quote from Trump: "You’re asking whether or not they [Ukrainians – ed.] could take back the land that they lost. And I say that yes, perhaps some of it, yes. But that’s not an easy thing to do." 

Details: Meanwhile, Trump stated that the issue of territorial concessions by Ukraine will be part of the negotiations.

Background: 

  • US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could be over "within weeks".
  • Trump stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire.

