Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could be over "within weeks".

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February

Details: Discussing his potential visit to Russia, Trump said he believes the war could end "within weeks".

Quote from Trump: "I think we could end it within weeks if we are smart. If we are not smart, it’ll keep going, and we’ll keep losing young, beautiful people that shouldn't be dying."

Details: The American president noted that if Russian aggression against Ukraine cannot be stopped, it "could escalate into a World War III".

Trump expressed confidence that Russia is willing to engage in "ceasefire" talks, adding that this should lead to the end of the war.

Background:

Earlier, Trump called Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and initiated negotiations between senior US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia to "end the war" in Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, following a meeting with Trump, stated that Ukraine would not survive the war without American support, adding that "we have to end this war somehow".

Trump stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire.

