Putin supports Trump's proposal to cut defence spending and invites US to jointly mine aluminium

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s proposal to reduce defence budgets by 50% for both the US and Russia, with China "possibly joining later".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Putin

Details: Putin said during a rare earth metals meeting that China could join the initiative to cut defence spending "if it wants to".

Advertisement:

Putin also stated that Russia is not concerned with an agreement between Ukraine and the US regarding natural resources. However, he suggested that Russia would be ready to offer the US an opportunity for joint work in the rare earth metals sector. Specifically, Russia is supposedly willing to supply 2 million tonnes of aluminium to the US market, which could "stabilise prices".

Additionally, Russia and the US could launch joint aluminium mining projects, for example, in the Krasnoyarsk Krai. Putin also declared his readiness to invite foreign partners to the territories occupied by Russia, where he said "there are also certain reserves".

Background:

On 13 February, Trump expressed his desire to hold talks with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the limitation of nuclear weapons. He stated that denuclearisation would be one of the key goals of his second term.

Trump announced plans to cut billions of dollars from the Pentagon budget. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth instructed the Pentagon and throughout the US military to develop plans for an 8% annual reduction in the defence budget over the next five years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!