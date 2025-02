Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence has been responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 25 February.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 24 February.

Advertisement:

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported after 23:00 that air defence was operating in the oblast.

It again wrote that air defence was responding in the oblast at 05:15 on 25 February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!