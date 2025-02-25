Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 26 artillery systems over past day

Camouflaged self-propelled artillery in winter. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 26 artillery systems and 11 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 869,530 (+1,300) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,182 (+5) tanks;

tanks; 21,168 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 23,652 (+26) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,299 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,083 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

26,767 (+122) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

38,582 (+138) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,759 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

