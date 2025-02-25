Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 26 artillery systems over past day
Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 07:20
Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 26 artillery systems and 11 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 869,530 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 10,182 (+5) tanks;
- 21,168 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,652 (+26) artillery systems;
- 1,299 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,083 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 26,767 (+122) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 38,582 (+138) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,759 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
