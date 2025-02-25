All Sections
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 26 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 February 2025, 07:20
Camouflaged self-propelled artillery in winter. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 26 artillery systems and 11 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 869,530 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 10,182 (+5) tanks;
  • 21,168 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,652 (+26) artillery systems;
  • 1,299 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,083 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 26,767 (+122) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 38,582 (+138) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,759 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

All News
