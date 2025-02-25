All Sections
Russians continue attempts to capture Pokrovsk, most clashes occurred there in one day - Ukraine's General Staff

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 08:22
Ukrainian military with a drone. Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 98 combat clashes between the Ukrainian defence forces and Russian troops occurred on the line of contact over the past day, with the largest number of clashes on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00

Quote: "Yesterday (24 February - ed.), the enemy conducted 85 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 117 guided aerial bombs (GABs). Moreover, it conducted about 5,000 attacks, including 108 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,438 kamikaze drones to attack."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk twice.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted six attacks, trying to break through in the area of Zelena Dolyna, Borivska Andriivka, Novoliubivka, Dibrova and Katerynivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky twice.

On the Toretsk front, 11 attacks were recorded in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 28 Russian assaults in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Tarasivka and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians tried to break through the defences near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske 13 times.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack near Novopil.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians assaulted the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces three times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

Ukrainian troops are preventing the Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. On the Prydniprovske front, they also repelled two Russian offensives in the area of Sadove.

The Russian army did not conduct any active operations on the Siversk front yesterday.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in Kursk Oblast. During the day, Russian aviation conducted 34 strikes, dropping 43 guided bombs. A total of 375 attacks were recorded, 17 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks.

