Kremlin denies Trump's claim that Putin agreed to European peacekeepers in Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 25 February 2025, 13:08
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosti

The Kremlin has said that it has nothing to add to what Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already stated about a potential peacekeeping mission of European states in Ukraine.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had been asked to comment on claims by US President Donald Trump that Vladimir Putin would not oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire.

"The position on this has been expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. I have nothing to add to it and nothing to comment on," the Kremlin spokesman said.

It should be noted that Lavrov said that the deployment of troops from NATO member states on the territory of Ukraine after an agreement on the settlement of the war is reached would be unacceptable to Russia. 

Background: Trump has previously stated that he backs the deployment of European troops to oversee a potential ceasefire in Ukraine and agreed that the United States could provide them with some support.

Russo-Ukrainian war
Italian Foreign Ministry and parliament buildings lit up in Ukrainian flag colours on 24 February – photos, video
Ukraine must be included in peace negotiations, Turkish president says
Russians hit hospital in Kherson with a shell
