Trump believes Putin won't oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would not oppose the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February

Details: Trump said that Putin would agree to the deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine, and he "asked him that question".

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "Look, if we do this deal, he’s not looking for more war ... I’ve specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it."

Background:

Russia opposes the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

Trump stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire, and suggested that the US could provide them with some support.

Trump expressed hope that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could be over "within weeks".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!