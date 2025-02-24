All Sections
Trump believes Putin won't oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 24 February 2025, 23:01
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would not oppose the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February

Details: Trump said that Putin would agree to the deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine, and he "asked him that question".

Quote from Trump: "Look, if we do this deal, he’s not looking for more war ... I’ve specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it."

Background:

  • Russia opposes the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.
  • Trump stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire, and suggested that the US could provide them with some support.
  • Trump expressed hope that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could be over "within weeks".

