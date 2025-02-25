Poland on opening Cluster 6 in negotiations with Ukraine: it will be tough discussion

During Poland's presidency of the European Union, Cluster 1 (Fundamentals) will definitely be opened in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. However, there is no unanimity among EU member states regarding Cluster 6 (External Relations).

Source: Adam Szłapka, Polish Minister for European Union Affairs, ahead of the EU General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on 25 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szłapka stated that Cluster 1 will certainly be opened under Poland's presidency, but Cluster 6 could spark difficult discussions among EU member states.

Quote from Szłapka: "As the Polish presidency, we are determined to support Ukraine. And we are determined to move forward with the enlargement process. So the thing we are going to do during the Polish presidency is to open the first Cluster."

Details: He added that opening the next clusters might prove challenging.

Quote from Szłapka: "We are ready to also open the next sixth Cluster. But there will be a very tough and difficult discussion because there is no unanimity among the member states. We are determined to move forward in this process."

Details: Szłapka declined to predict a possible date for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Background: On 24 February, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced that the Commission hopes to open three clusters of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations by the end of Poland’s EU Council presidency in June.

