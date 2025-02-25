Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:49
Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 25 February. One person was killed, 14 were injured, including 4 children.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police on Telegram
Quote from police: "One person was killed, 14 others were injured, including four children – these are the preliminary consequences of the attack on Kramatorsk.
At around 14:20, the Russians struck the city's residential area. A rescue operation is currently underway."
Details: Filashkin urged civilians to evacuate.
The police reported that at least 17 houses were damaged in the attack.
