Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 25 February. One person was killed, 14 were injured, including 4 children.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police on Telegram

Quote from police: "One person was killed, 14 others were injured, including four children – these are the preliminary consequences of the attack on Kramatorsk.

Advertisement:

At around 14:20, the Russians struck the city's residential area. A rescue operation is currently underway."

Details: Filashkin urged civilians to evacuate.

The police reported that at least 17 houses were damaged in the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!