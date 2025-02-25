All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 25 February. One person was killed, 14 were injured, including 4 children.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police on Telegram 

Quote from police: "One person was killed, 14 others were injured, including four children – these are the preliminary consequences of the attack on Kramatorsk. 

Advertisement:

At around 14:20, the Russians struck the city's residential area. A rescue operation is currently underway."

Details: Filashkin urged civilians to evacuate.

The police reported that at least 17 houses were damaged in the attack.

 
 
 
 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KramatorskwarattackDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
Kramatorsk
Russian forces drop FAB-500 bomb on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 9 injured – photos
Russian forces strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: apartment block severely damaged, fire breaks out – photos
Russian forces bombard Kramatorsk district in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
20:26
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
19:50
Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists
19:25
International Olympic Committee pressures skiing and biathlon federations to allow Russian athletes to compete
19:09
Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo
18:51
Ukraine to establish AI-assisted demining test site
18:45
Slovak National Party demands apology from Fico for supporting Ukraine at UN
18:36
Albania joins Ukrainian military training programme in UK
18:19
Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast
18:18
EU donates 25 vehicles to Ukrainian police to work in frontline areas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: