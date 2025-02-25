All Sections
Czech Defence Ministry: Arms exports to Ukraine increased by a third in 2024

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 25 February 2025, 18:06
Jana Černochová. Photo: Getty Images

Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová has stated that military equipment exports to Ukraine increased by at least a third last year.

Source: Czech news agency ČTK citing Černochová’s remarks at a press conference on 25 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a meeting with Czech arms manufacturers, Černochová presented the latest estimates indicating that exports of military equipment from Czechia to Ukraine increased by at least a third last year.

She did not specify exact figures but mentioned that this included an initiative to supply Ukraine with shells purchased from third countries.

Černochová said that 1.5 million large-calibre munitions were delivered from Czechia to Ukraine last year. This year, the country intends to continue supplying them.

Quote from Černochová: "If we want to continue the ammunition initiative, we need sufficient funds from these donors. So far, Canada, the Netherlands and Denmark have pledged to help finance it, and, of course, Czechia is also contributing."  

Details: She noted that partner contributions to the "ammunition initiative" currently amount to hundreds of millions of euros.

Background: 

  • In mid-January, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that 80% of the ammunition pledged in the Czech initiative had been delivered to Ukraine. He expressed gratitude to Czechia for this initiative, which he said had proven to be very useful.
  • As reported earlier, Czech Chief of General Staff Karel Řehka considers the relocation of part of the training of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine a political decision but believes it is feasible from a military perspective.

