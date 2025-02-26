All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 4 hits recorded

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 01:07
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 4 hits recorded
FIrefighters extinguishing fire. Stock photo: Getty Images

The city of Kharkiv came under Russian attack on the night of 25-26 February. Early reports indicate that four strikes have occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. Two people have been injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Three hits were recorded in the city. Early reports indicate that they occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Information regarding casualties and destruction is being established at this moment."

Details: At 00:49, Terekhov reported another drone strike on a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district.

Updated: At 01:06, Terekhov reported that two people had been injured in the high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district.

