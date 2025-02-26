Russians drop 128 guided aerial bombs in one day at front, 98 combat clashes in total – General Staff

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russian army is actively attacking the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces near Pokrovsk, in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and on the Novopavlivka front. A total of 98 combat clashes occurred over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 February

Quote: "Yesterday [25 February – ed.], the enemy conducted 92 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements and dropped 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it fired on [Ukrainian territories] 5,672 times, including 108 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and also used 3,439 kamikaze drones to attack."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian assault attacks in the vicinities of Vovchansk and Dvorichna.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked five times. Fighting took place near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched nine attacks, trying to break through the defences near Nadiia, Novoliubivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked seven times in the vicinities of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dariivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked once in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted seven assault attacks near Toretsk and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks in the vicinities of Promin, Tarasivka, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces stopped 11 Russian attacks, with the most active fighting taking place near Kostiantynopil, Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians tried to break through five times near Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka, without success.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russians attacked Ukrainian troops' positions once, without success.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

The Ukrainian defence forces are continuing operations in Kursk Oblast. Over the past day, the Russians conducted 16 airstrikes, dropped 26 guided aerial bombs and fired 469 artillery rounds. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian assault attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

