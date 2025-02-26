All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 26 February 2025, 09:36
Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video
Strike on the Russian position. Photo: Screenshot from the video of the Special Forces

Operatives from the 3rd Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have eliminated a Russian platoon on the Donetsk front and captured a prisoner who revealed where Russian troops were concentrated and the location of their weapons storage points.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Operatives from the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces eliminated around one platoon of Russian troops during a raid on an industrial complex on the Donetsk front."

Advertisement:

Details: SOF reported that only one Russian survived the Ukrainian drone strikes and was forced to surrender. He revealed the location of Russian ammunition arsenals and troop concentrations. After the FPV drones struck the Russian positions, Ukrainian soldiers in armoured Humvees broke into the industrial zone buildings and mopped up the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian wardronesSpecial Operations ForcesDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: Body found under rubble, death toll rises to 2
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
Shahed drone hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians drop 128 guided aerial bombs in one day at front, 98 combat clashes in total – General Staff
Russian troops intensify activity near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russia occupies Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
11:35
Power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
11:30
Trump releases AI-generated video on "Gaza's future" featuring himself and Netanyahu in trunks
11:13
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: Body found under rubble, death toll rises to 2
10:48
Lifting sanctions against Russia is off the table for now – Trump
10:34
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:23
Trump says Ukraine needs to agree on peacekeeping format "acceptable to everybody"
10:16
Trump agreed to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine – French minister
09:36
Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video
09:16
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
09:15
Russia attacks Ukraine with 177 drones: 110 of them destroyed, 66 disappear from radar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: