Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video

Operatives from the 3rd Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have eliminated a Russian platoon on the Donetsk front and captured a prisoner who revealed where Russian troops were concentrated and the location of their weapons storage points.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Operatives from the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces eliminated around one platoon of Russian troops during a raid on an industrial complex on the Donetsk front."

Details: SOF reported that only one Russian survived the Ukrainian drone strikes and was forced to surrender. He revealed the location of Russian ammunition arsenals and troop concentrations. After the FPV drones struck the Russian positions, Ukrainian soldiers in armoured Humvees broke into the industrial zone buildings and mopped up the area.

