Trump releases AI-generated video on "Gaza's future" featuring himself and Netanyahu in trunks

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 26 February 2025, 11:30
Trump releases AI-generated video on Gaza's future featuring himself and Netanyahu in trunks
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated video on his social media platforms, showing what he thinks Gaza should look like after the end of hostilities. The video ends with a scene of Trump, partially naked, sunbathing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by a pool.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The short video begins with scenes of devastation in the Gaza Strip, which has been completely destroyed by Israel's military operation in response to the 7 October attack by Hamas terrorists, followed by the caption "Gaza 2025. What's next?".

The video then shows the area transformed into a "Middle Eastern Riviera" with exotic beaches, skyscrapers, luxury yachts and people having fun. Tesla cars drive through the streets, a man who looks like Elon Musk eats bread, bearded people dance in transparent skirts, and a child holds a giant golden ball in the shape of Trump's head.

The video also shows Trump dancing with a scantily clad woman in a nightclub, Elon Musk showering people with money, a "Trump Gaza" building, golden Trump souvenirs on the shelves, and a giant golden statue of Trump standing in the middle of the square.

At the end of the video, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are shown sunbathing by a pool with cocktails.

The video is accompanied by a dance track with the lyrics: "Donald Trump will set you free, bringing life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here."

Background:

  • Trump has recently stated that the US can "take control" of Gaza and "do the real job" by turning the Palestinian territory into the "Middle East Riviera".
  • He also suggested moving the Palestinian population of Gaza to the neighbouring states such as Egypt and Jordan, while the Israeli side suggested transferring them to European states that recognised the Palestinian state.

TrumpNear EastIsrael
