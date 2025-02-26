Power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts

All Sections
Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 26 February 2025, 11:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

Local power distribution companies have been forced to introduce rolling power outages in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts due to power grid restrictions caused by Russian attacks.

Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator 

"Due to the aftermath of attacks on power facilities in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, regional power distribution companies are forced to apply power outages because of grid restrictions," the statement said.

Repairs are currently underway and power companies are making efforts to restore electricity supply to consumers.

Meanwhile, Ukrenergo called on all Ukrainians to conserve electricity from 16:00 to 19:00.

Background: During a large-scale attack on 26 February, Russia struck an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company.

