All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 26 February 2025, 16:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not debtor in minerals deal with US
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the new agreement on mineral resource use with the United States does not contain any provisions regarding Ukraine’s "debt" to the US.

Source: Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian journalists on Wednesday, 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that his main priority in preparing the agreement on mineral resources with the US was ensuring that "we are not debtors".

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Despite what is being reported in the media, the agreement does not include any US$500 billion debt, nor US$350 billion, nor US$100 billion. That would be unfair, in my opinion." 

Details: The president added that the latest draft of the agreement does not contain a provision requiring Ukraine to reimburse US assistance on a "two-to-one" basis.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "From what I have been told, the 'two-to-one' clause – meaning that for every US dollar, we would have to pay two – is not there, thank God. I believe that would have been an unreasonable clause, so it has been removed. I view this positively."

Background:

  • Earlier on 26 February, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that Ukraine would review the preliminary investment agreement on minerals with the US.
  • Shmyhal also stated that following the signing of this framework agreement, another deal would be developed to establish a joint US-Ukraine investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Read the full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
The full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Nordic and Baltic states are now more positive on allied contingent in Ukraine
Date of Zelenskyy's visit to US is not agreed yet
Trump likely to meet with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign mineral agreement
RECENT NEWS
19:13
Italian PM pushes for NATO-context security guarantees to Ukraine
18:42
US abstains on WTO statement against Russia's aggression in Ukraine for first time, Reuters reports
18:20
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast: colleagues confirm married couple's death
18:15
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
18:05
EXPLAINERWhat fate awaits Russia's frozen assets and what scenario is the best for Ukraine?
17:50
Türkiye begins preparing specialists for Ukrainian Baykar facility
17:31
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
17:28
Sweden manufactures two large gas turbines for Ukraine
17:17
Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War shared how prisoner exchange lists are formed
17:13
Men killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: