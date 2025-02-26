Men killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast

A Russian drone attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast has killed a 65-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 26 February 2025, Russian forces attacked the village of Lvove in the Beryslav district with a UAV."

Details: The prosecutor’s office reported that as a result of the attack, a 65-year-old man who was on one of the village's streets was killed.

