Men killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 26 February 2025, 17:13
Men killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
Smoke after the explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast has killed a 65-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 26 February 2025, Russian forces attacked the village of Lvove in the Beryslav district with a UAV."

Details: The prosecutor’s office reported that as a result of the attack, a 65-year-old man who was on one of the village's streets was killed.

