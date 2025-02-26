Ukraine to receive €700 million for mine clearance from partners

Partners have confirmed their readiness to allocate €700 million to purchase equipment for Ukraine at a meeting of the Demining Capability Coalition in Vilnius.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The funds are expected to be allocated until 2034, and in 2025, the budget will amount to €130 million.

"In the last quarter of last year, €16.1 million worth of materiel and technical equipment was purchased. As of February, the Central Project Management Agency (CPMA, Republic of Lithuania) has already accumulated €51 million," said Ruslan Berehula, Head of the Defence Ministry's Main Mine Action Directorate.

Ruslan Berehula also handed over the "Roadmap for demining until 2035" to the coalition leaders. He says that international partners are interested in Ukraine's experience in the war, and working groups will be set up jointly with Lithuania to study the latest approaches, including the use of UAVs and artificial intelligence in demining.

Background:

The Ministry of Defence has established the Digital Army state-owned company, which will be responsible for the strategic development of the military's digital capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine plans to purchase FPV drones worth over UAH 44 billion (US$1.06 billion) in 2025.

