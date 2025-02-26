Italian PM pushes for NATO-context security guarantees to Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes the most effective security guarantees for Ukraine would be those implemented within NATO.

Source: Meloni following a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Rome on 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Meloni noted that she and her Swedish counterpart had discussed, among other topics, efforts to "lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

"This goal can only be achieved if Kyiv receives adequate security guarantees to prevent a recurrence of the events that we've seen over the past three years and to ensure that the most threatened European countries feel secure," she said.

She pointed out that such guarantees "should be implemented in the context of the Atlantic Alliance".

"Therefore, I believe this is the best framework to ensure a peace that is neither fragile nor temporary and to prevent Europe from sliding back into the tragedy of war," Meloni said.

Background:

Meloni believes that other solutions regarding security guarantees "seem to me to be more complicated and, frankly, less effective".

The Italian prime minister, who has built a good relationship with US President Donald Trump, has recently been cautious about commenting on his administration's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Washington has previously indicated that it does not see NATO membership for Ukraine as part of a peaceful "settlement".

