Italian PM is sceptical about sending troops to Ukraine, AFP reports

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 February 2025, 13:16
Giorgia Meloni. Stock photo: Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is sceptical about the idea of deploying European troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.

Source: European Pravda with reference to AFP

Details: AFP reported that Meloni said this after she joined other European leaders at an emergency summit in Paris the day before.

The AFP’s source said that according to Meloni, sending troops is the "most complex and least effective" way to ensure peace in Ukraine.

Meloni also stressed the importance of involving the United States in any discussions on Ukraine and European security.

Background:

  • After the meeting in Paris, Meloni said that such events could not be held in an "anti-Trump format".
  • Earlier, The Washington Post unofficially found out that Europe was ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which about a third were ready to be sent by France.
  • The UK and Sweden have publicly announced their readiness or potential readiness for such a step.

