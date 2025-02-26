All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian government approves signing of mineral resources agreement with US

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 February 2025, 19:36
Ukrainian government approves signing of mineral resources agreement with US
Photo: Ukrainian government

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (Ukrainian government) approved a decision necessary for signing an agreement between Ukraine and the US on the use of mineral resources on 26 February.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal stated that the Cabinet of Ministers is "making the necessary decisions for signing" the agreement with the US on mineral resources.

Advertisement:

He outlined the key provisions of the agreement, emphasising that it "takes into account our commitments within the framework of the European integration process".

"This means that no contradictions or inconsistencies with our European integration commitments will arise," the prime minister noted.

Background: 

  • US President Donald Trump announced that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit on 28 February to sign the mineral resources agreement.
  • Read the full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
All News
RECENT NEWS
21:11
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump on 28 February
20:56
Trump: Putin must make concessions to end the war in Ukraine
20:44
EXPLAINERWill Trump betray Ukraine and why the new administration’s policies threaten US allies
20:38
Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership
20:17
Ukraine's PM outlines six key points of US-Ukraine minerals deal
20:07
Washington announces no talks on Ukraine between US and Russia in Istanbul on 27 February, Reuters reports
19:59
Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh, combat medic, posthumously awarded title Hero of Ukraine
19:51
Trump: Europe should lead on Ukraine's security guarantees, US to focus on economic support
19:36
Ukrainian government approves signing of mineral resources agreement with US
19:21
Russian forces attack Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, casualties reported – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: