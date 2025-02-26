Ukrainian government approves signing of mineral resources agreement with US

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (Ukrainian government) approved a decision necessary for signing an agreement between Ukraine and the US on the use of mineral resources on 26 February.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal stated that the Cabinet of Ministers is "making the necessary decisions for signing" the agreement with the US on mineral resources.

Advertisement:

He outlined the key provisions of the agreement, emphasising that it "takes into account our commitments within the framework of the European integration process".

"This means that no contradictions or inconsistencies with our European integration commitments will arise," the prime minister noted.

Background:

US President Donald Trump announced that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit on 28 February to sign the mineral resources agreement.

Read the full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!