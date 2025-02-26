Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement

US President Donald Trump has stated that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will arrive in Washington on Friday, 28 February, to sign an agreement on the development of Ukraine’s mineral resources.

Source: Trump at the start of a US Cabinet meeting on 26 February, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Trump opened the meeting by stating that "we’re doing very well with Russia and Ukraine", referring to efforts to end the war.

Quote: "President Zelenskyy is going to be coming Friday; that’s now confirmed. And we are going to be signing the agreement, which will be a very big agreement."

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy had mentioned that his visit to the US might take place on 28 February. He stated that in Washington, he aims to discuss the framework agreement on mineral resources and security guarantees from the US with Trump.

