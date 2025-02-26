All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump: Putin must make concessions to end the war in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 February 2025, 20:56
Trump: Putin must make concessions to end the war in Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will be forced to make certain concessions as part of a "war settlement" in Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a meeting of his cabinet on 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Putin would have to make concessions in the context of resolving the war in Ukraine, the US president confirmed that "he is going to have to" do so.

Advertisement:

He did not specify what these concessions might be, saying that if he had not been elected US president, the war in Ukraine "would go on for a long time".

"The Ukrainians are good fighters, I have to say, but without the equipment, without our equipment – we have the best military equipment in the world – without our equipment, that would have been over very quickly," Trump said. 

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
All News
RECENT NEWS
21:56
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
21:11
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump on 28 February
20:56
Trump: Putin must make concessions to end the war in Ukraine
20:44
EXPLAINERWill Trump betray Ukraine and why the new administration’s policies threaten US allies
20:38
Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership
20:17
Ukraine's PM outlines six key points of US-Ukraine minerals deal
20:07
Washington announces no talks on Ukraine between US and Russia in Istanbul on 27 February, Reuters reports
19:59
Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh, combat medic, posthumously awarded title Hero of Ukraine
19:51
Trump: Europe should lead on Ukraine's security guarantees, US to focus on economic support
19:36
Ukrainian government approves signing of mineral resources agreement with US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: