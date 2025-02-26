Trump: Putin must make concessions to end the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will be forced to make certain concessions as part of a "war settlement" in Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a meeting of his cabinet on 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Putin would have to make concessions in the context of resolving the war in Ukraine, the US president confirmed that "he is going to have to" do so.

He did not specify what these concessions might be, saying that if he had not been elected US president, the war in Ukraine "would go on for a long time".

"The Ukrainians are good fighters, I have to say, but without the equipment, without our equipment – we have the best military equipment in the world – without our equipment, that would have been over very quickly," Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Ukraine "can forget about NATO" as part of a future "peace deal".

He also refused to promise specific security guarantees to Ukraine from the United States, saying that this should be done by Europe.

