Trump: Europe should lead on Ukraine's security guarantees, US to focus on economic support

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 February 2025, 19:51
Trump. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that the primary security guarantees for Ukraine should come from European countries while highlighting Washington's role in economic recovery.

Source: Trump at a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday, 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump noted that he will not give Ukraine "security guarantees beyond very much".

"We're going to have Europe do that because we're talking about Europe, their next-door neighbour. But we are going to make sure that everything goes well," he added.

The US president also mentioned that Washington will sign an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth elements and other minerals, which is "a great deal for Ukraine too".

"We are going to be working over there. We'll be on the land. And you know, in that way, it's sort of automatic security because nobody is going to be messing around with our people when we're there. And so, we'll be there in that way," Trump explained.

In his opinion, Europe "will be watching it very closely".

"I know that the UK has said and France has said that they... volunteered to put so-called peacekeepers on the site [in Ukraine – ed.] and I think that's a good thing," Trump concluded.

Background: Earlier, Trump announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit Washington on 28 February to sign a natural resources deal. Zelenskyy said he wanted to discuss a framework agreement on minerals and security guarantees from the US with Donald Trump during the visit.

Read also: The full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States

