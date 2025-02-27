All Sections
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 69 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 February 2025, 07:37
Artillery firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 373 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 871,850 (+1,150) military personnel;
  • 10,209 (+8) tanks;
  • 21,196 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,755 (+69) artillery systems;
  • 1,299 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,086 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 27,102 (+141) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 38,842 (+140) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,760 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

