Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 69 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 07:37
Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 373 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 871,850 (+1,150) military personnel;
- 10,209 (+8) tanks;
- 21,196 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,755 (+69) artillery systems;
- 1,299 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,086 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 27,102 (+141) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 38,842 (+140) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,760 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!