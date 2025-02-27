Russians most actively attacked Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 110 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the highest number of Russian assaults recorded on the Pokrovsk front, where the Russians have been trying to capture the city of Pokrovsk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 26 February], the enemy conducted four missile strikes (using four missiles) and 81 airstrikes, dropping 121 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy hit [Ukrainian positions] about 6,000 times, including 109 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,557 kamikaze drones.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Dvorichna five times.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted five attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted five assaults, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Novoliubivka, Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian attack near the village of Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, Vasiukivka and Stupochky five times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 33 Russian assaults towards the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka and Uspenivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked towards the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Shevchenko and Burlatske 19 times.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the village of Charivne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two assaults near the village of Piatykhatky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not conduct any active operations.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 16 airstrikes, using 21 guided bombs, and struck the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 463 times, including 36 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian assault attacks.

