Ukrainian drone operator Viktor "Saba" Stelmakh posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 11:46
Junior Sergeant Viktor "Saba" Stelmakh, who became famous as one of the best UAV operators in the 68th Brigade, was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.
Source: decree on the website of the Presidential Office
Quote: "For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defence of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:
Advertisement:
To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Viktor Stelmakh, Junior Sergeant (posthumously)."
Background:
- On 18 October 2024, Junior Sergeant Viktor Stelmakh, known as "Saba", who was considered one of the best UAV operators in the brigade, was killed in action.
- The warrior was killed on the Pokrovsk front.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!