Ukrainian drone operator Viktor "Saba" Stelmakh posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title

Anastasia Protz, Olha KyrylenkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 11:46
Ukrainian drone operator Viktor Saba Stelmakh posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
Screenshot

Junior Sergeant Viktor "Saba" Stelmakh, who became famous as one of the best UAV operators in the 68th Brigade, was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Source: decree on the website of the Presidential Office

Quote: "For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defence of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Viktor Stelmakh, Junior Sergeant (posthumously)."

Background:

  • On 18 October 2024, Junior Sergeant Viktor Stelmakh, known as "Saba", who was considered one of the best UAV operators in the brigade, was killed in action.
  • The warrior was killed on the Pokrovsk front.

