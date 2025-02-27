All Sections
Ukraine needs almost US$30 billion for mine clearance

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 14:05
Ukraine needs almost US$30 billion for mine clearance
The sign reads, “Danger! Mines!”. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine requires US$29.8 billion to clear the war-affected areas of landmines and other explosive ordnance.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, citing an assessment by the Fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4) conducted by the World Bank, the government of Ukraine, the European Union and the United Nations.

Details: The Ministry of Economy has lowered the estimated cost for mine clearance by US$4.8 billion compared to the previous estimate, citing progress in surveying and clearing land affected by fighting.

The assessment pointed out that innovations in sensor technology, aerial photography, and machine learning could further expedite and reduce the cost of mine clearance.

Given that mine clearance will take decades to complete, it is crucial to build long-term institutional capacity and foster partnerships with international mine action organisations.

Background: At a meeting of the Demining Capability Coalition in Vilnius, Ukraine's partners confirmed their commitment to allocate €700 million for the purchase of equipment to support mine clearance efforts in Ukraine.

