Russia strikes Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 27 February. One person was killed and four injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from Filashkin: "At least one person has been killed and four injured as a result of today's strikes on Kostiantynivka."

Details: It was reported that the Russians attacked the town with Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems and 152mm artillery. A 32-year-old man was killed, and several other civilians aged between 48 and 82 sustained injuries.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops also damaged five houses, four multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, three companies, three power lines, a gas pipeline and a car.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Filashkin: "Everyone who still stays in the oblast, and especially in frontline cities, risks their life and health every day! Be responsible! Evacuate!"

Background: On 26 February, Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka killed 6 people and injured 10.

