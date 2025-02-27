Zelenskyy meets with Irish Taoiseach Martin at Dublin airport – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Ireland on Thursday, 27 February, where he met with Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin.

Source: European Pravda, citing RTÉ, Irish public service broadcaster

Details: Zelenskyy arrived at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland on Thursday afternoon, where he was met by Martin.

Ukraineʼs president said he was glad to be in Ireland and meet with the Irish PM and thanked the Irish people for their support for Ukrainians who were forced to flee Russia's full-scale invasion.

The two leaders then moved to the airport's VIP lounge for talks.

⁦@MichealMartinTD⁩ meets Pres Zelensky ⁦@ShannonAirport⁩ he’s very happy to land & meet Taoiseach & thank him for his support & Irelands support for Ukrainian citizens here ⁦@rtenews⁩ pic.twitter.com/ITFDG1x7Lt — Cathy Halloran (@HalloranCathy) February 27, 2025

Earlier, Martin cancelled a planned visit to Belfast to meet with the Ukrainian president.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced that he would stop in Ireland on his way to the US, where he is to meet with Donald Trump to sign a minerals deal.

