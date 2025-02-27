All Sections
Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 February 2025, 16:07
Zelenskyy meets with Irish Taoiseach Martin at Dublin airport – video
Micheál Martin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Ireland on Thursday, 27 February, where he met with Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin.

Source: European Pravda, citing RTÉ, Irish public service broadcaster

Details: Zelenskyy arrived at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland on Thursday afternoon, where he was met by Martin.

Ukraineʼs president said he was glad to be in Ireland and meet with the Irish PM and thanked the Irish people for their support for Ukrainians who were forced to flee Russia's full-scale invasion.

The two leaders then moved to the airport's VIP lounge for talks.

Earlier, Martin cancelled a planned visit to Belfast to meet with the Ukrainian president.

Read more: The full text of the Ukraine-US Minerals Agreement

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced that he would stop in Ireland on his way to the US, where he is to meet with Donald Trump to sign a minerals deal.

Read also: US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win

Zelenskyy
