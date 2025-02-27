Ukrainian Ground Forces Command unveils "Infantryman's Ethos", hailing troops as "universal warriors" – photo

Ukraine's Ground Forces Command has endorsed the "Infantryman's Ethos", a new framework outlining the moral values, principles and beliefs that guide the behaviour and actions of Ukrainian troops throughout their service.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Ground Forces Command

Details: During the presentation of the Ethos, Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Ground Forces Command, highlighted the crucial role of infantry in modern combat, stressing the importance of self-identity and ethical principles in carrying out combat missions.

Advertisement:

Sarantsev also emphasised the significance of training reservists, who are essential to Ukraine's combat readiness. "We must impart not only knowledge and skills but also the spirit of our army. The training of reservists should be rooted in the values of the Ethos," he added.

The Infantryman's Ethos comprises several sub-sections, ranging from a brief history of the Ukrainian infantry to the definition of the infantryman's mission and purpose and established standards.

The Ethos notes that infantrymen are the backbone of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

"They are universal warriors who perform the most difficult combat missions on the front line, directly facing the enemy," it states.

"The infantry is a symbol of steadfastness and courage, with its soldiers forming the foundation of Ukraine's defence. Their contribution to the modern struggle for independence is invaluable, and their spirit serves as an example for the entire nation," the Ethos also adds.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!