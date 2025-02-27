Ukraine's Foreign Ministry "sees no threats" from UN Security Council resolution that fails to mention Russia's aggression

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi has said that a UN Security Council resolution on Russia’s war against Ukraine which makes no mention of Russian aggression poses no direct risks to Kyiv.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing on Thursday, 27 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi noted that the Security Council – unlike the UN General Assembly – has adopted a US draft resolution on the war in Ukraine which does not mention Russian aggression.

"Security Council resolutions, unlike General Assembly resolutions, are binding. But if you look directly at the text of the resolution that has been adopted, it ‘calls for’ – but the text itself does not oblige anyone to do anything," the spokesman stated.

Tykhyi said the Security Council resolution has "no direct consequences or requirements for Ukraine to do anything".

"The Security Council resolution contains no binding elements, so we do not see any additional threats from it," he concluded.

Background:

On 24 February, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Ukraine without a Russian amendment on the "root causes of the Ukrainian crisis", but also without any mention of Russia's aggression.

The UN General Assembly approved Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russian aggression. The United States voted against it, along with Russia and fewer than two dozen other countries.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the resolution was "antagonistic" and contradicted efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

