UN Security Council adopts resolution on Ukraine without Russia's amendment and mentions of Russian aggression

The UN Security Council has rejected a resolution amendment proposed by Russia that would have changed the wording on the war in Ukraine without naming Russia as the aggressor.

Details: The Kremlin sought to avoid a direct reference to aggression by proposing the terms "conflict around Ukraine" and "conflict in Ukraine".

In the text of the resolution, the war is still called a "conflict".

Updated: The resolution was supported by ten countries, with five countries abstaining.

The text prepared by the US delegation consists of just three paragraphs:

"The General Assembly,

Mourning the tragic loss of life throughout the Russian Federation-Ukrainian conflict,

Reiterating that the principal purpose of the United Nations, as expressed in the Charter of the United Nations, is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes,

Implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation."

The US draft does not list Russia as an aggressor country.

Background:

On 24 February, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly adopted an amended resolution, which, among other things, called for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

