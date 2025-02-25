All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UN Security Council adopts resolution on Ukraine without Russia's amendment and mentions of Russian aggression

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 00:14
UN Security Council adopts resolution on Ukraine without Russia's amendment and mentions of Russian aggression
UN Security Council meeting. Photo: screenshot

The UN Security Council has rejected a resolution amendment proposed by Russia that would have changed the wording on the war in Ukraine without naming Russia as the aggressor.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing the UN General Assembly broadcast; Ukrinform news agency

Details: The Kremlin sought to avoid a direct reference to aggression by proposing the terms "conflict around Ukraine" and "conflict in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

In the text of the resolution, the war is still called a "conflict".

Updated: The resolution was supported by ten countries, with five countries abstaining.

The text prepared by the US delegation consists of just three paragraphs: 

"The General Assembly, 

Mourning the tragic loss of life throughout the Russian Federation-Ukrainian conflict,

Reiterating that the principal purpose of the United Nations, as expressed in the Charter of the United Nations, is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes,

Implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation."

The US draft does not list Russia as an aggressor country.

Background: 

  • On 24 February, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly adopted an amended resolution, which, among other things, called for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
  • The brief US resolution expresses sorrow over the "the tragic loss of life throughout the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict" and "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UNRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Woman injured, houses damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
Trump says he may meet with Zelenskyy "this or next week" for mineral resources deal
correctedUN adopts US resolution with amendments calling for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
All News
UN
Time for Russia and Ukraine to make difficult choices and end the fighting US at UN
Polish foreign minister comments on Russia's praise of US resolution on war in Ukraine
UN adopts US resolution with amendments calling for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Macron: many countries ready to join peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but US support needed
09:04
Russians attack Sumy with Shahed UAVs: multi-storey building damaged, one person injured
08:22
Russians continue attempts to capture Pokrovsk, most clashes occurred there in one day - Ukraine's General Staff
08:15
Macron believes ceasefire in war in Ukraine is "feasible"
07:53
Poland scrambles aircraft in response to Russian attack on Ukraine
07:20
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 26 artillery systems over past day
06:48
Putin and Russians do not want to end war in Ukraine – ISW
06:30
Woman injured, houses damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
05:20
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
03:48
Putin: Zelenskyy's approval rating twice as low as Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: