Trump explains why relations with Zelenskyy got "a little bit testy"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 February 2025, 21:58
Trump explains why relations with Zelenskyy got a little bit testy
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes his relationship with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "very good" but admitted that it had been "a little bit testy".

Source: Trump during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 27 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said he expects a "good conversation" with Zelenskyy when they meet on Friday, 28 February, for the signing of an agreement on the development of Ukraine’s mineral resources.

Quote: "We want to work with him [Zelenskyy], and we will work with him. And I think the president and I actually have a very good relationship.

It maybe got a little bit testy because we wanted to have a little of what the European nations had. You know, they get their money back by giving money. We don’t get our money back."

More details: After this statement, Starmer clarified that Europe does not get back all the money it provides in aid to Ukraine.

Background:

