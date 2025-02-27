Trump explains why relations with Zelenskyy got "a little bit testy"
US President Donald Trump believes his relationship with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "very good" but admitted that it had been "a little bit testy".
Source: Trump during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 27 February, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Trump said he expects a "good conversation" with Zelenskyy when they meet on Friday, 28 February, for the signing of an agreement on the development of Ukraine’s mineral resources.
Quote: "We want to work with him [Zelenskyy], and we will work with him. And I think the president and I actually have a very good relationship.
It maybe got a little bit testy because we wanted to have a little of what the European nations had. You know, they get their money back by giving money. We don’t get our money back."
More details: After this statement, Starmer clarified that Europe does not get back all the money it provides in aid to Ukraine.
Background:
- Earlier, Trump also stated that he does not believe Russian leader Vladimir Putin would violate a peace deal that could be reached to end the war in Ukraine.
- He also expressed surprise at having previously referred to Zelenskyy as a dictator.
