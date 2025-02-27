All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 February 2025, 21:02
Trump can't believe he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has expressed surprise that he had previously referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator multiple times.

Source: European Pravda

Details: During a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on 27 February, Trump was asked by a BBC correspondent whether he still considered Zelenskyy a dictator.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Did I say that, I can't believe I said that. Next question." 

Background:

  • Last week, Trump referred to the Ukrainian president as a dictator multiple times and stated that Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
  • Zelenskyy later said he was not offended by the remarks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister
Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's US visit but changed his mind after Macron's intervention – French news agency
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
All News
Trump
Trump administration considers mineral extraction in Russia after Ukraine peace deal
NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members
Trump meets UK PM upon his arrival at White House – video
RECENT NEWS
23:03
Bloomberg: EU to discuss appointing representative for peace negotiations on Ukraine
22:45
Trump believes British troops in Ukraine "can take care of themselves"
21:58
Trump names reason for "little bit testy" relations with Zelenskyy
21:45
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs, injuring woman – videos, photos
21:34
Trump says he has known Putin for a long time and does not believe he will break peace deal
21:18
Trump administration considers mineral extraction in Russia after Ukraine peace deal
21:02
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
20:47
NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members
20:45
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines expectations for new ambassador to Hungary
20:38
Russians strike Kharkiv suburbs: casualties reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: