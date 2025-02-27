Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator

US President Donald Trump has expressed surprise that he had previously referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator multiple times.

Details: During a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on 27 February, Trump was asked by a BBC correspondent whether he still considered Zelenskyy a dictator.

Quote: "Did I say that, I can't believe I said that. Next question."

Background:

Last week, Trump referred to the Ukrainian president as a dictator multiple times and stated that Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

Zelenskyy later said he was not offended by the remarks.

