Trump says he has known Putin for a long time and does not believe he will break peace deal

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 February 2025, 21:34
Trump says he has known Putin for a long time and does not believe he will break peace deal
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that he does not believe Russian leader Vladimir Putin will violate a peace agreement that may be reached to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: During a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, 27 February, Trump was asked whether he believed that Putin would "stick to the terms of the deal" that could be reached to end the war in Ukraine.

Quote: "I think he will keep his word... I’ve spoken with him, I’ve known him for a long time now." 

Details: The US president also mentioned how he and Putin had to endure the "Russian hoax" referring to the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US elections in favour of the Republican candidate.

Quote: "I’ve known him [Putin] for a long time now and I don't believe he's going to violate his word … When we make the deal, I think the deal's going to hold."

More details: Trump further stated that he does not foresee any issues with enforcing the "deal" or security.

Background:

  • Earlier, Trump claimed that as part of the settlement of the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin would have to make certain concessions.
  • Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader has praised Trump's administration for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things", noting that initial contacts with US representatives have provided "a certain sense of hope".

