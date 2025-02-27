All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump believes British troops in Ukraine "can take care of themselves"

Oleh PavliukThursday, 27 February 2025, 22:45
Trump believes British troops in Ukraine can take care of themselves
US President Donald Trump meets with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a bilateral meeting at the White House on February 27

US President Donald Trump has refused to guarantee that the US would come to the aid of potential British "peacekeeping forces" in Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack.

Source: Trump during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 27 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked whether the US would help British troops if they were stationed in Ukraine to support peace and came under attack from Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If the British people are in Ukraine and they get attacked? You know, I’ve always thought about the British, they don’t need much help. They can take care of themselves very well." 

More details: Trump then praised the UK's "incredible soldiers" and added, "If they need help, I’ll always be with the British".

"But they don’t need help," Trump reiterated.

After Starmer emphasised the importance of the US-UK defence alliance, Trump asked him, "Can you take on Russia by yourselves?", prompting laughter in the room.

Background:

  • In recent weeks, European nations have intensified discussions about deploying Western forces in Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire.
  • According to media reports, the UK and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine.
  • The US has expressed support for the European mission but has refused to participate directly.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKTrumppeace keepers
Advertisement:
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister
Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's US visit but changed his mind after Macron's intervention – French news agency
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
All News
UK
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March
Trump's special envoy Kellogg meets UK Foreign Secretary Lammy to discuss increase in defence spending and peace in Europe
RECENT NEWS
23:51
Trump believes war in Ukraine will end "fairly soon" or not at all
23:26
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy, casualties reported
23:03
Bloomberg: EU to discuss appointing representative for peace negotiations on Ukraine
23:02
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
22:45
Trump believes British troops in Ukraine "can take care of themselves"
21:58
Trump explains why relations with Zelenskyy got "a little bit testy"
21:45
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs, injuring woman – videos, photos
21:34
Trump says he has known Putin for a long time and does not believe he will break peace deal
21:18
Trump administration considers mineral extraction in Russia after Ukraine peace deal
21:02
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: