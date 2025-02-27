Trump believes British troops in Ukraine "can take care of themselves"

US President Donald Trump meets with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a bilateral meeting at the White House on February 27

US President Donald Trump has refused to guarantee that the US would come to the aid of potential British "peacekeeping forces" in Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack.

Source: Trump during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 27 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked whether the US would help British troops if they were stationed in Ukraine to support peace and came under attack from Russia.

Quote: "If the British people are in Ukraine and they get attacked? You know, I’ve always thought about the British, they don’t need much help. They can take care of themselves very well."

More details: Trump then praised the UK's "incredible soldiers" and added, "If they need help, I’ll always be with the British".

"But they don’t need help," Trump reiterated.

After Starmer emphasised the importance of the US-UK defence alliance, Trump asked him, "Can you take on Russia by yourselves?", prompting laughter in the room.

Background:

In recent weeks, European nations have intensified discussions about deploying Western forces in Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire.

According to media reports, the UK and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine.

The US has expressed support for the European mission but has refused to participate directly.

