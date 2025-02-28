All Sections
Russia loses 1,060 troops and 54 artillery systems in past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 February 2025, 07:44
Russia loses 1,060 troops and 54 artillery systems in past 24 hours
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,060 soldiers killed and wounded and 387 weapons and items of military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 874,560 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 10,222 (+13) tanks;
  • 21,234 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,847 (+54) artillery systems;
  • 1,303 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,086 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 27,274 (+172) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 38,994 (+126) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,763 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

The General Staff stated that this report had revised some of the figures for Russian losses in light of ongoing updates from intelligence.

It was noted that only the overall loss figures had been adjusted, while daily losses continued to be reported as usual.

