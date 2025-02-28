Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, has introduced emergency power outages in some regions of Ukraine due to Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Source: Ukrenergo on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency power outages have been introduced in some regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities."

Details: Industrial consumers are the first ones to face rolling power outages.

It is noted that household consumers will be cut off only in certain cases.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, specified that emergency power outages were in effect in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Moreover, regional power companies of Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts also reported power outages.

