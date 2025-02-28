Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attack in Sumy Oblast, fighting still ongoing

The village of Novenke on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces launched an assault on Sumy Oblast's border area on 25 February, entering Ukrainian territory. Defence forces have pushed them back, but the Russians are still attempting to storm the area with infantry and combat is ongoing.

Source: Major Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Regarding the situation near the village of Novenke in Sumy Oblast, close to the border with Russia.

On 25 February, the enemy attempted to storm this section of the border with up to two mechanised units, crossed the state border of Ukraine but was blocked and pushed back to Russian territory."

Details: Lykhovii explained that Russian forces continue assault attempts, now using infantry groups. Meanwhile, Ukraine's defence forces are taking measures to prevent the Russians from cutting off Ukrainian supply routes. Fighting in the area is ongoing.

The DeepState project map indicates that this area is classified as a "grey zone".

Background: Earlier on Friday, the local outlet Kordon.Media reported that Russian forces had entered Sumy Oblast and advanced approximately one kilometre near the village of Novenke.

