Russians attack settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians

Russian forces continue to attack settlements in Donetsk Oblast with various types of weapons. Three civilians were killed and two others were injured on 28 February.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians attacked the city of Lyman with an FPV drone on the morning of 28 February. The explosion killed two men, aged 61 and 62, who were riding bicycles.

Advertisement:

Russian forces also shelled the town of Myrnohrad, killing a 53-year-old woman in a artillery bombardment.

Another Russian drone struck the outskirts of the village of Stavky in the Lyman hromada [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. While being outside, a 56-year-old civilian sustained a mine-blast injury, a traumatic brain injury and shrapnel wounds.

Additionally, Russian forces shelled the village of Kostiantynivka with tubed artillery. A 49-year-old woman suffered a mine-blast injury and an open femoral fracture. She was taken to hospital.

Residential buildings, a shop and power lines were damaged in the affected settlements.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!