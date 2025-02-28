Ukrainians have opened nearly 90,000 companies in Poland during full-scale war

Over the past three years, 77,700 Ukrainian private entrepreneurs have registered in Poland. Additionally, 11,300 companies with Ukrainian capital have been established.

Source: a study by Gremi Personal analytical centre

Details: Ukrainian citizens accounted for 12% of all private entrepreneurs registered in Poland in 2024. Ukrainians accounted for 84% of all foreign-registered private entrepreneurs.

The study shows that the most popular sectors for Ukrainian businesses are construction (23%), information and communication (18%), and other services (13%). In the other services sector, 82% of businesses offer hairdressing and beauty services. From 2022 to 2024, the number of Ukrainian companies increased by an average of 34% every year. These three categories collectively account for more than half of all registered businesses.

Background: As of 1 January 2025, the number of private entrepreneurs in Ukraine stood at 1,707,677, an increase of 7.5% (or 118,943) compared to 1 January 2024.

