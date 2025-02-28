Ukraine and IMF agree on revision of 7th loan programme

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal

Details: The total amount provided to Ukraine within the programme is about US$15.5 billion.

The government expects to receive the next tranche after the IMF Executive Board approves the revision.

Background: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission began discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on 20 February in Kyiv.

