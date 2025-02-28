All Sections
Ukraine and IMF agree on revision of 7th loan programme

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 28 February 2025, 20:54
Ukraine and IMF agree on revision of 7th loan programme
International Monetary Fund. Stock photo: Getty Image

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal

Details: The total amount provided to Ukraine within the programme is about US$15.5 billion.

The government expects to receive the next tranche after the IMF Executive Board approves the revision.

Background: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission began discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on 20 February in Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

