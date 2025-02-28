Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa on the evening of 28 February. A fire broke out, and one person was killed and another injured.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kiper: "The Odesa district came under attack. As a result of the attack and falling debris, a one-storey house, a business, trucks and cars caught fire. One person was killed and another was injured. All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Our sincere condolences go to the family of the deceased."

