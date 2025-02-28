All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 23:03
Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa on the evening of 28 February. A fire broke out, and one person was killed and another injured.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kiper: "The Odesa district came under attack. As a result of the attack and falling debris, a one-storey house, a business, trucks and cars caught fire. One person was killed and another was injured. All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Our sincere condolences go to the family of the deceased."

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
updatedZelenskyy leaves White House ahead of schedule – video
Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Ukrainian soldiers before and after Russian captivity
All News
drones
Russian forces injure three people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Lithuania announces final results of €5 million fundraiser for drones and EW systems for Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House
23:33
Russian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast
23:12
EU chief diplomat: The free world needs a new leader, and today that became clear
23:03
Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person
22:43
Scholz and Merz assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on Germany
22:19
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
22:17
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
22:11
European leaders continue to support Ukraine after argument in White House
22:00
Norwegian PM: Trump's claims are deeply baseless
21:48
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: