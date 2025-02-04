All Sections
Air defence forces respond to Russian UAVs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 4 February 2025, 01:20
Air defence forces respond to Russian UAVs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 February. 

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are responding to airborne assets."

Details: The Air Force reported UAVs in the eastern part of Kyiv Oblast, heading for the west. 

Additionally, the Air Force reported that UAVs were heading towards Kyiv from the north and east. 

Updated: On the morning of 4 February, Tkachenko reported on the operation of air defence in Kyiv.

At 06:05, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.

Kyiv Oblastair defencedrones
