Scholz calls Trump's desire to receive minerals from Ukraine in return for arms selfish

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticised US President Donald Trump's demand that Ukraine supply rare earth metals to the US in exchange for financial aid on the evening of Monday, 3 February after an informal EU defence summit in Brussels.

Source: DW

Quote from Scholz: "We should use these resources of the country to finance everything that will be needed after the war."

Details: He said it would be "very selfish and self-centred" to use the money now to fund defence support.

Scholz stressed that Ukraine will need a strong army in the future, as well as funding for the country's reconstruction. He said that "these are big tasks, given the enormous destruction that is taking place in Ukraine. And that is why I think it would be better if Ukraine's resources were used for a good future."

Background: Earlier, Trump said he wanted to conclude a deal with Ukraine to receive rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for arms. Trump said that Ukraine has "very valuable rare earths" and the US wants its investments to be "guaranteed" to some extent.

