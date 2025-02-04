Russian nighttime UAV attack on Kyiv: drone wreckage found in building in Pecherskyi district

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 February and in the morning, and drone wreckage has been found in a building in the Pecherskyi district of the capital.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote: "After a nighttime UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast, drone wreckage was found on several floors of an unfinished 18-storey building in the Pecherskyi district of the capital."

Details: Reports indicate that there was no damage or casualties and no fire.

Background: Air defence forces in Kyiv Oblast were targeting Russian drones on the night of 3-4 February. Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported air defence operations in Kyiv in the morning. The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 06:05.

