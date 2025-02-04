All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Osa air defence system designed to down drones – video

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 4 February 2025, 13:23
A Russian Osa air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

Operators of the 413th Battalion Raid have used a drone to destroy a Russian Osa air defence system.

Source: Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian drone operators destroyed a Russian air defence system designed to intercept aerial targets, including drones.

For reference: The Osa (9K33/SA-8 Gecko) is a mobile short-range air defence system designed to protect Russian military units and strategic sites from air attacks, cruise missiles, and drones.

Background:

  • On 31 December 2024, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) announced that its military had destroyed an aerial target using a Magura V5 maritime drone for the first time in the world.
  • On 22 January, DIU soldiers destroyed Russian satellite equipment in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.
  • Intelligence officers from DIU’s Active Operations Department discovered and destroyed a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station, killing the soldiers who serviced and transported it in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

