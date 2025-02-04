Operators of the 413th Battalion Raid have used a drone to destroy a Russian Osa air defence system.

Source: Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian drone operators destroyed a Russian air defence system designed to intercept aerial targets, including drones.

For reference: The Osa (9K33/SA-8 Gecko) is a mobile short-range air defence system designed to protect Russian military units and strategic sites from air attacks, cruise missiles, and drones.

Background:

On 31 December 2024, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) announced that its military had destroyed an aerial target using a Magura V5 maritime drone for the first time in the world.

On 22 January, DIU soldiers destroyed Russian satellite equipment in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Intelligence officers from DIU’s Active Operations Department discovered and destroyed a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station, killing the soldiers who serviced and transported it in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

