Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian radar station along with its personnel

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 24 January 2025, 12:01
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian radar station along with its personnel
A Russian car and Garmon radar station. Photo: Screenshot from the video of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

Intelligence officers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Active Operations Department have discovered and destroyed a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station and the soldiers who serviced and transported it in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have been killed.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "A Garmon radar station, enemy personnel and a vehicle carrying Russian radio intelligence specialists have been destroyed and killed."

Details: DIU said that due to adverse weather conditions, it was not possible to destroy the Russian radar on the first attempt. Upon hearing the explosions, the Russian military hastily began dismantling the equipment and loading it onto a vehicle for evacuation. Repeated strikes by the Ukrainian military destroyed the radar station, killed Russian personnel and destroyed their vehicle.

Background:

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
